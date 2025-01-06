Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Affirms BJP Alliance Amidst Political Speculation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dismissed rumors of leaving the NDA, reaffirming his long-standing ties with the BJP. He reminisced about the support from Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Meanwhile, he inaugurated projects worth Rs 276.80 crore in Vaishali and reviewed developmental schemes, emphasizing continued alliance with the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:43 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Monday, ruled out the possibility of severing ties with the NDA despite swirling rumors, emphasizing his enduring relationship with the BJP. His long history with the BJP dates back to the era of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who had always supported him.

Kumar fondly recalled how Vajpayee's wish led him to become the Chief Minister in 2005 when the NDA clinched a victory in Bihar's assembly elections. 'So, why would I not stay with the BJP?' Kumar asserted while addressing the media during his 'Pragati Yatra' in Vaishali.

Amid political speculation sparked by Union Home Minister Amit Shah's non-committal stance and RJD president Lalu Prasad's open invitation, Kumar focused on developmental work. He inaugurated projects worth Rs 276.80 crore in Vaishali and reviewed several state schemes aimed at enhancing infrastructure and services in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

