Trump Urges Swift Action on Tax Cuts and Border Spending

President-elect Donald Trump has emphasized the urgency for Congress to expedite his legislative agenda, which includes tax cuts, enhanced border security, and increased fossil fuel production. Speaking on the Hugh Hewitt radio program, Trump expressed preference for a single comprehensive bill but stated he is open to any method that ensures swift passage.

Trump, who is set to begin his presidency in two weeks, proposed that costs for his priorities could be offset by imposing higher tariffs on imported goods. On social media, he urged Republicans to unite and quickly achieve these goals, highlighting the need for historic victories for the American people.

The Republican-controlled Congress is contemplating legislative strategies that bypass Democratic opposition. This includes potentially extending Trump's 2017 tax cuts and increasing border spending. However, the approach faces challenges, as some lawmakers oppose specific provisions, complicating the path to fulfillment of Trump's campaign promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)