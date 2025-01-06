Left Menu

Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Political Games Amidst Election Tensions

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of Aam Aadmi Party, claims a CBI raid will soon be conducted at Manish Sisodia's residence, alleging BJP's attempt to sway public sentiment ahead of Delhi Assembly elections. BJP's Virendra Sachdeva countered, describing Kejriwal's statements as futile efforts for garnering sympathy amidst impending electoral defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:03 IST
Arvind Kejriwal, the head of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), announced on Monday that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is planning to raid party leader Manish Sisodia's house soon. This proclamation comes just weeks before the Delhi Assembly elections, which are crucial for the AAP.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) quickly dismissed Kejriwal's allegations, calling them a "ploy" to attract public sympathy. BJP's Delhi president, Virendra Sachdeva, labeled Kejriwal's claims as "desperate measures" made in light of the AAP's perceived election struggle.

As the election schedule announcement looms, political tensions are escalating. Kejriwal maintains that the AAP is an "honest party," undeterred by upcoming raids, which he believes are driven by BJP's "bewilderment" over potential election outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

