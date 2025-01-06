Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Political Games Amidst Election Tensions

Arvind Kejriwal, the head of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), announced on Monday that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is planning to raid party leader Manish Sisodia's house soon. This proclamation comes just weeks before the Delhi Assembly elections, which are crucial for the AAP.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) quickly dismissed Kejriwal's allegations, calling them a "ploy" to attract public sympathy. BJP's Delhi president, Virendra Sachdeva, labeled Kejriwal's claims as "desperate measures" made in light of the AAP's perceived election struggle.

As the election schedule announcement looms, political tensions are escalating. Kejriwal maintains that the AAP is an "honest party," undeterred by upcoming raids, which he believes are driven by BJP's "bewilderment" over potential election outcomes.

