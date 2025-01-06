Trudeau to Step Down as Liberal Party Leader

In a significant political development, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to step down as the leader of the Liberal Party, following a tenure spanning nearly ten years.

The information comes from an official, speaking under anonymity, ahead of an anticipated announcement set for Monday.

While Trudeau will resign as party leader, he will maintain his role as prime minister until a new leader is elected within the Liberal Party, marking a transition in leadership and political direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)