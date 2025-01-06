Trudeau to Step Down as Liberal Party Leader
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is preparing to resign as the Liberal Party leader after nearly a decade in power, according to an anonymous official. Trudeau will continue to serve as prime minister until the party selects a new leader. The announcement will be made on Monday.
In a significant political development, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to step down as the leader of the Liberal Party, following a tenure spanning nearly ten years.
The information comes from an official, speaking under anonymity, ahead of an anticipated announcement set for Monday.
While Trudeau will resign as party leader, he will maintain his role as prime minister until a new leader is elected within the Liberal Party, marking a transition in leadership and political direction.
