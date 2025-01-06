Trudeau to Step Down Amid Political Pressure

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to announce his intention to resign after nine years at the helm of the ruling Liberal party. This decision follows mounting pressure from party lawmakers amid unfavorable polling data predicting a crushing defeat in the upcoming elections.

Trudeau, who first took office in November 2015, has seen his popularity wane over recent years due to public dissatisfaction with high prices and a housing shortage. Despite having won reelection twice, polls now suggest that the Liberals face a significant defeat to the opposition Conservatives.

The Prime Minister's plan to suspend Parliament to conduct a leadership race has been cited, but his legacy remains under scrutiny. His recent attempt to demote Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, who resigned in protest, has further fueled calls for his resignation.

