Canadian Prime Minister Plans Departure

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared his intention to resign from his position. However, he assured that he would continue serving as the leader until the Liberal Party appoints a successor.

Trudeau made this announcement publicly during a live broadcast, signaling a prospective change in the nation's leadership dynamics.

The decision comes amid a crucial period for the party, as they prepare to navigate the political transition and seek a suitable candidate to take over from Trudeau.

(With inputs from agencies.)