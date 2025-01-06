Trudeau to Step Down Amid Political Pressure
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as Liberal Party leader after nine years in office. He will remain in his position until a new leader is elected. Trudeau's decision follows intense pressure from fellow Liberals, amid declining popularity and polls predicting a significant defeat in the upcoming election. Parliament will be suspended until March 24, allowing Trudeau to stay in power when U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office. Trudeau reasoned that internal conflicts hinder his effectiveness as a leader and the country deserves a clear choice in the next election.
Since assuming office in November 2015 and being re-elected twice, Trudeau's approval has waned over the last two years due to rising prices and housing shortages. The Liberal Party faces potential defeat against the Conservatives in an election scheduled by late October. Parliament was scheduled to resume on January 27, but opposition parties planned to challenge the government with a no-confidence motion, now postponed by the suspension to at least May.
Trudeau previously managed to placate concerned Liberal legislators, despite losses in special elections and poor polling. However, his attempt to demote Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, who opposed his spending proposals, resulted in her quitting. She accused Trudeau of focusing on 'political gimmicks' rather than national interests. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, known for supporting the 2022 trucker protests against COVID-19 mandates, poses a strong challenge.
