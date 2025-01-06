Kerala MLA P V Anvar Released on Bail in Vandalism Case
Independent Kerala MLA P V Anvar was granted bail in a vandalism case pertaining to the Malappuram District Forest Office. The court required a surety bond and a security deposit for property damage. Anvar, who is aligning with UDF against the government, was warmly received post-release.
In a significant development, a local court in Malappuram district, Kerala, on Monday granted bail to Independent legislator P V Anvar. Anvar faced charges relating to the vandalism of the District Forest Office (DFO) but has now been released.
The Nilambur Judicial First Class Magistrate court, while considering Anvar's bail plea, rejected a police application seeking his custody for further investigation. Anvar, who was lodged in the Thavanur Central Jail, was released by evening under specific bail conditions.
The conditions include a surety bond of Rs 50,000 and an additional security deposit of Rs 35,000 for damages to public property. Anvar must also report to the police station bi-weekly. Post-release, Democratic Movement of Kerala workers warmly welcomed him as Anvar announced his support for UDF against the state's current administration.
