The Rise and Fall of Justin Trudeau: A Political Saga

Justin Trudeau, who announced his forthcoming resignation as Canada's Liberal prime minister, leaves behind a legacy marked by significant achievements and numerous controversies. Over his nine-year tenure, Trudeau navigated major challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and renegotiating a critical trade deal with the United States and Mexico.

Known for his charismatic presence and high-profile international standing, Trudeau initially rode to power in 2015 with a positive campaign and fresh political energy. However, his time in office was punctuated by personal and political scandals, including ethics violations and accusations of inappropriate pressure on former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.

Despite early successes, Trudeau's leadership faced mounting criticism, including from key allies like former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. Personal issues, including the separation from his wife Sophie, compounded his political difficulties, culminating in his decision to step down amid declining public support and internal party discontent.

