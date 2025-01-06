Left Menu

Venezuelan Leader Edmundo Gonzalez's Diplomatic Tour

Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez, claiming victory in a disputed presidential election, met with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington and communicated with President-elect Donald Trump. His visit is part of a regional tour before Nicolas Maduro's inauguration for a contested third term as Venezuela's president.

Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez, claiming he won the July presidential election, reported productive talks with U.S. President Joe Biden during a recent meeting at the White House.

Gonzalez, recognized by several countries as the president-elect, revealed that he's maintained communication with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, indicating a potentially close relationship with the incoming Trump administration.

His Washington visit is part of a broader regional tour, taking place mere days before Nicolas Maduro, acknowledged by Venezuela's top court as the election winner, begins his third presidential term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

