Justin Trudeau to Step Down: Reactions and Implications

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation, stepping down after nine years at the helm amid dismal pre-election polling numbers. His decision has sparked varied reactions from political opponents and allies alike.

Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Opposition Conservative Party, criticized the Liberal Party, claiming they are attempting to 'trick voters' by replacing Trudeau with another Liberal face. Jagmeet Singh from the New Democratic Party also weighed in, stating that the problems are not limited to Trudeau, but encompass the entire Liberal leadership.

Meanwhile, others, including former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mark Carney, former Governor of the Bank of Canada, lauded Trudeau's service. Business leaders stressed the need for unity as Canada faces significant challenges. Trudeau's resignation sets the stage for a new chapter in Canadian politics.

