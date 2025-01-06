BJP and AAP Clash Over Controversial CAG Report on Kejriwal's Residence

In the lead-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, a contentious CAG report has become the latest flashpoint between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva alleges that the report uncovers questionable expenditures linked to Arvind Kejriwal's previous residence, raising serious financial misconduct issues.

Accusing the BJP of trying to shift focus, AAP leader Sanjay Singh dismissed the allegations as a diversionary strategy. He called out the BJP for not having a constructive agenda for Delhi, highlighting that the report has not yet been presented in the Assembly.

The divide has only deepened with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks and BJP's intensified attacks on Kejriwal's administration. The political tussle reflects the increasingly volatile landscape as both parties vie for dominance in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)