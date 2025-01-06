Left Menu

BJP and AAP Clash Over Controversial CAG Report on Kejriwal's Residence

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva claims a CAG report exposes former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's financial misconduct related to his Flagstaff Road residence. AAP's Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of using diversionary tactics. The dispute intensifies as the two parties gear up for the Delhi Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 23:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, a contentious CAG report has become the latest flashpoint between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva alleges that the report uncovers questionable expenditures linked to Arvind Kejriwal's previous residence, raising serious financial misconduct issues.

Accusing the BJP of trying to shift focus, AAP leader Sanjay Singh dismissed the allegations as a diversionary strategy. He called out the BJP for not having a constructive agenda for Delhi, highlighting that the report has not yet been presented in the Assembly.

The divide has only deepened with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks and BJP's intensified attacks on Kejriwal's administration. The political tussle reflects the increasingly volatile landscape as both parties vie for dominance in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

