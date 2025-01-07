Leaders Laud Mohan Charan Majhi on His Birthday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt birthday greetings to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday.

Adityanath expressed his wishes via a social media post, praying for Majhi's good health, a long life, and continued success. Majhi, who turned 53, became the chief minister of Odisha last June following the BJP's electoral success in the state's assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati also conveyed their birthday wishes to Majhi, appreciating his commitment to public service and development efforts in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)