Leaders Laud Mohan Charan Majhi on His Birthday

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and other political leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, extended birthday wishes to Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi. Majhi, sworn in as chief minister last year, received praise for his leadership and efforts in public service, marking his 53rd birthday with commendations for his work in Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-01-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 00:06 IST
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt birthday greetings to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday.

Adityanath expressed his wishes via a social media post, praying for Majhi's good health, a long life, and continued success. Majhi, who turned 53, became the chief minister of Odisha last June following the BJP's electoral success in the state's assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati also conveyed their birthday wishes to Majhi, appreciating his commitment to public service and development efforts in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

