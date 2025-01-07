Left Menu

Controversy Over BJP Leader's Remarks on Priyanka Gandhi

A group of Congress women demanded action against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri for derogatory remarks about Priyanka Gandhi. The comments before Delhi Assembly elections sparked backlash, with allegations of BJP's anti-women sentiment. Bidhuri later expressed regret as the BJP disapproved of his statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-01-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 00:33 IST
A political controversy erupted when Congress women, led by a corporator, petitioned for legal action against BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri, citing derogatory remarks he made about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Bidhuri's comments, likening roads to 'Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks,' ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, drew criticism and accusations of inherent anti-women sentiment within the BJP.

As pressure mounted, with a formal complaint filed and public protests staged, the BJP distanced itself from Bidhuri's remarks, with the leader expressing regret late Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

