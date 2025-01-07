Congress Certifies Trump's Election Victory Amidst Tight Security

In a pivotal joint session of the US Congress, Vice President Kamala Harris formally certified the November 5 presidential election results, setting the stage for Donald Trump to assume office as the 47th president on January 20.

Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump, presided over the event. The procedure, lasting about 45 minutes, involved tallying and certifying state votes, during which Donald Trump received 312 votes and Kamala Harris got 226.

The event signified the initial certification since Congress amended the Electoral Count Act to determine objections. This session took place under intense security, reminiscent of the tumultuous Capitol riots of 2021 following Trump's 2020 defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)