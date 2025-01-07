Left Menu

Trump Accuses Biden of Transition Sabotage Amid Executive Orders

Donald Trump accused Joe Biden of obstructing the presidential transition through recent executive actions, notably on climate and energy. Despite Trump's claims, his chief of staff praised the outgoing administration's cooperation. Trump vowed to reverse Biden's orders, emphasizing his commitment to domestic energy production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2025 09:29 IST
President-elect Donald Trump has openly criticized Joe Biden for complicating the presidential transition, citing a slew of executive orders, including those impacting climate change and energy policies, in Biden's final weeks in office.

Trump is set to assume the presidency as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, replacing Biden. In a post on Truth Social, Trump alleged efforts by Biden to make the transition arduous, labeling recent executive orders as 'money-wasting hoaxes.'

While Trump has pledged to overturn these orders upon taking office, his incoming chief of staff, Susie Wiles, acknowledged the Biden administration's assistance during the transition, highlighting cooperation and professionalism from White House chief of staff Jeff Zients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

