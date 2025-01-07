Congress Under Fire for Alleged U-Turn on Rythu Bharosa Scheme in Telangana
Controversial posters outside the Congress office in Delhi accuse the party of retracting its promised financial aid to Telangana farmers. Originally pledged at Rs 15,000 per acre, the scheme is now allegedly offering Rs 12,000. The announcement has sparked protests, demanding fulfillment of the original commitment.
Posters accusing the Congress of a dramatic policy reversal regarding the Rythu Bharosa scheme have emerged outside the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in Delhi. The posters claim that the Congress, under Rahul Gandhi, initially promised Rs 15,000 per acre to Telangana farmers but have delivered nothing as of 2024.
The criticism extends to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is accused of reducing the promised amount to Rs 12,000 per acre. This comes after the state pledged Rs 12,000 per acre annually under the Rythu Bharosa scheme. Revanth Reddy, following a Cabinet meeting, justified the increase as a Rs 2,000 hike in benefits and introduced the Indiramma Atmeeya Bharosa scheme for landless farm laborers.
BRS working president KT Rama Rao condemned the Congress's actions, labeling them as a betrayal of promises made to Telangana farmers. He called for a protest on January 6, demanding the Congress to adhere to its original pledge of Rs 15,000 per acre. As the schemes are set to launch in January 2025, the state Cabinet has also approved new Ration Cards for eligible families, with the implementation aligned with the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution.
