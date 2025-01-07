Political Tensions Rise in Tamil Nadu Over Governor's Actions

DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi has accused the BJP-led central government of appointing R N Ravi as the Governor of Tamil Nadu solely to create issues for the DMK state government and belittle the Tamil people. She emphasized that the Governor's role is non-political and suggested that if he is unwilling to address the Legislative Assembly, he should take leave.

The protest, held across district headquarters in the state, also condemned the Governor for not reading the state's prepared address at the Assembly's opening session. On Monday, Governor Ravi exited the Assembly without delivering the customary speech, claiming later that the event had shown disrespect to the Constitution and national anthem, marking the third such incident.

DMK leaders, including organization secretary R S Bharathi, argued that the Governor's actions threaten established practices and that he lacks justification for his boycott. Meanwhile, BJP representative Vanathi Srinivasan criticized the DMK's responses, alleging that they habitually demean the Governor's role.

(With inputs from agencies.)