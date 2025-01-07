Left Menu

Trump and Xi: Navigating the U.S.-China Relations Path

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump expressed optimism about developing good relations with China's President Xi Jinping. Trump acknowledged economic tensions, promising to impose tariffs on Chinese goods if needed. China's response emphasized mutual respect and collaboration. Trump's upcoming inauguration has invited international leaders, although Xi may not attend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 13:32 IST
Donald Trump

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump expressed confidence on Monday about establishing a positive relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Speaking through representatives, both leaders have engaged in discussions, according to Trump in an interview with Hugh Hewitt, a conservative talk show host. Trump, who assumes office on January 20, described Xi as a 'strong and powerful' figure respected in China.

Trump expressed optimism, predicting a good rapport with Xi while underscoring the need for a mutual economic relationship. He reiterated accusations of economic exploitation by China. China's response, articulated by foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, highlighted the importance of stable and respectful Sino-U.S. trade relations, though Guo did not confirm direct exchanges between the leaders.

Though Trump extended invitations to international leaders for his January inauguration, experts anticipate Xi's absence. Trump's administration features several China skeptics in significant positions, such as naming Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State. Trump also warned of imposing a 10% tariff on Chinese goods to compel Beijing to address fentanyl trafficking issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

