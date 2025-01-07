Left Menu

Kejriwal Unleashes AAP's Anthem as Delhi Polls Approach

Arvind Kejriwal launched AAP's campaign song for the 2025 Delhi assembly elections, taking indirect jabs at BJP. The Election Commission is slated to reveal election dates soon. Kejriwal highlighted possible voter fraud as AAP leaders attended the song release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 13:39 IST
Kejriwal Unleashes AAP's Anthem as Delhi Polls Approach
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined move ahead of the 2025 Delhi assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, took the stage to launch the party's campaign song. The event saw Kejriwal humorously critique the BJP, insinuating its leaders might secretly enjoy the AAP anthem.

The catchy tune, 'Phir layenge Kejriwal,' seeks to galvanize support for AAP, which previously swept 62 of 70 seats in 2020. The festive spirit in Delhi grows as the Election Commission readies to announce polling dates this Tuesday.

Amid the celebrations, Kejriwal raised concerns about alleged voter roll discrepancies. He referenced a letter from Delhi's Chief Minister, Atishi, addressed to the Election Commission, spotlighting suspected fraud in New Delhi's voter registrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025