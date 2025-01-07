Kejriwal Unleashes AAP's Anthem as Delhi Polls Approach

In a determined move ahead of the 2025 Delhi assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, took the stage to launch the party's campaign song. The event saw Kejriwal humorously critique the BJP, insinuating its leaders might secretly enjoy the AAP anthem.

The catchy tune, 'Phir layenge Kejriwal,' seeks to galvanize support for AAP, which previously swept 62 of 70 seats in 2020. The festive spirit in Delhi grows as the Election Commission readies to announce polling dates this Tuesday.

Amid the celebrations, Kejriwal raised concerns about alleged voter roll discrepancies. He referenced a letter from Delhi's Chief Minister, Atishi, addressed to the Election Commission, spotlighting suspected fraud in New Delhi's voter registrations.

