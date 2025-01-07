Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Polls Set for February 5

The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, announced Delhi assembly elections for February 5. Votes will be counted on February 8. Nominations must be filed by January 17, with scrutiny by January 18. Milkipur and Erode bypolls will follow the same schedule.

The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, declared that the Delhi assembly elections will take place on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.

Political candidates are required to submit their nominations by January 17, and the scrutiny process will conclude by January 18.

Nominations can be withdrawn until January 20. Interestingly, the election is set for a Wednesday to encourage higher voter turnout, akin to the Maharashtra polls. Meanwhile, bypolls in Milkipur, Uttar Pradesh, and Erode, Tamil Nadu, will adhere to the same timeline.

