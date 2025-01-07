Political Clash Erupts at Telangana BJP Office

A BJP worker sustained injuries amid a protest by Youth Congress activists at the Telangana BJP office on Tuesday.

The demonstration was fueled by alleged derogatory remarks made by Delhi BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri about Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Tensions escalated as police prevented activists from entering the BJP headquarters.

An exchange of accusations between party leaders followed, with demands for an apology and heated debate over the controversial comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)