Political Clash Erupts at Telangana BJP Office

A BJP worker was injured during a protest by Youth Congress activists at the Telangana BJP office. The unrest stemmed from controversial remarks by Delhi BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri about Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Accusations were exchanged, leading to tensions between both parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-01-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A BJP worker sustained injuries amid a protest by Youth Congress activists at the Telangana BJP office on Tuesday.

The demonstration was fueled by alleged derogatory remarks made by Delhi BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri about Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Tensions escalated as police prevented activists from entering the BJP headquarters.

An exchange of accusations between party leaders followed, with demands for an apology and heated debate over the controversial comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

