Delhi Elections and Budget: A Delicate Balance

The Election Commission is set to caution the cabinet secretary against including any Delhi-specific provisions in the forthcoming Union Budget. This move is intended to prevent any unfair advantages as the national capital braces for its Assembly elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar revealed on Tuesday.

Polling for Delhi's 70-member Assembly is scheduled for February 5, with vote counting to follow on February 8. To accommodate this timeline, election authorities have detailed critical deadlines: January 17 is the final date for candidate nominations, followed by scrutiny on January 18, and candidates have until January 20 to withdraw.

Simultaneously, bypolls for Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh and Erode in Tamil Nadu will adhere to this schedule, ensuring consistency and systematic political contests across regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)