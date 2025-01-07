Delhi Elections and Budget: A Delicate Balance
The Election Commission will inform the cabinet secretary that the Union Budget should not include any Delhi-specific provisions to ensure fairness in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Key dates have been announced for nominations and voting, with additional bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission is set to caution the cabinet secretary against including any Delhi-specific provisions in the forthcoming Union Budget. This move is intended to prevent any unfair advantages as the national capital braces for its Assembly elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar revealed on Tuesday.
Polling for Delhi's 70-member Assembly is scheduled for February 5, with vote counting to follow on February 8. To accommodate this timeline, election authorities have detailed critical deadlines: January 17 is the final date for candidate nominations, followed by scrutiny on January 18, and candidates have until January 20 to withdraw.
Simultaneously, bypolls for Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh and Erode in Tamil Nadu will adhere to this schedule, ensuring consistency and systematic political contests across regions.
