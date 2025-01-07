Escalation in the West Bank: A Cycle of Raids and Resistance

In a surge of military activity, the Israeli forces executed a series of raids across the occupied West Bank, culminating in the deaths of three Palestinians.

The Israeli army confirmed that an airstrike in Tamun eliminated two Palestinian militants following their attack on soldiers. Concurrently, an encounter in Taluza resulted in the death of a third militant and a critically injured Israeli soldier.

The military's operations saw the arrest of over 20 suspected militants. Not linked to a previous day's deadly shooting incident, these operations underline the ongoing conflict marked by multiple recent attacks and counteractions.

(With inputs from agencies.)