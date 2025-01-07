Left Menu

Delhi Elections: Kejriwal Confident of AAP Victory Amidst Political Showdown

Arvind Kejriwal is confident of an AAP triumph in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections as the party contests against BJP and Congress. With the announcement of election dates, AAP claims readiness with full strength and enthusiasm, while BJP challenges AAP with Parvesh Verma as its candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:44 IST
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal expressed confidence in his party's victory in the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Kejriwal stated that AAP workers are fully prepared and enthusiastic about the February 5 polls, with vote counting scheduled for February 8.

The electoral battle in Delhi is set between Kejriwal's 'politics of work' and what he terms as 'politics of abuse'. AAP Minister Gopal Rai confirmed the party's preparedness, asserting that all 70 candidates have been announced. Meanwhile, AAP's Priyanka Kakkar expressed optimism about securing public support.

The BJP has positioned Parvesh Verma, son of ex-Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, against Kejriwal, while Congress's Sandeep Dikshit enters the fray. The election announcement initiates the Model Code of Conduct, crucial for managing the electoral process integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

