Delhi Gears Up for Assembly Elections: BJP's Call for Change

Union Minister and BJP leader JP Nadda expressed his approval of the Election Commission of India's announcement regarding the Delhi Assembly Elections. He called on Delhi's citizens to elect a government committed to enhancing quality of life through improved services. 'Elections are a democratic festival,' he stated, emphasizing their role in driving evolution and governance.

Nadda highlighted the BJP's efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership towards broad-based development, aiming to realize the vision of a 'Viksit Delhi'. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva noted the anticipation among Delhiites for the election dates.

According to the Election Commission, voting is scheduled for February 5, with results expected on February 8. Nominations are open until January 17, and the MCC is now active, guiding the campaign landscape. The updated voter registry shows a 1.09% increase, tallying 1,55,24,858 registered voters. As AAP holds a legislative advantage from previous elections, BJP seeks a transformative mandate this cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)