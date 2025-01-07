Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up for Assembly Elections: BJP's Call for Change

JP Nadda welcomes the Election Commission's announcement of the Delhi Assembly Elections, urging citizens to vote for a government prioritizing quality services. BJP aims for 'Viksit Delhi' with comprehensive development. Delhi polls on February 5, results on February 8. Model Code of Conduct in effect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:57 IST
Delhi Gears Up for Assembly Elections: BJP's Call for Change
Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and BJP leader JP Nadda expressed his approval of the Election Commission of India's announcement regarding the Delhi Assembly Elections. He called on Delhi's citizens to elect a government committed to enhancing quality of life through improved services. 'Elections are a democratic festival,' he stated, emphasizing their role in driving evolution and governance.

Nadda highlighted the BJP's efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership towards broad-based development, aiming to realize the vision of a 'Viksit Delhi'. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva noted the anticipation among Delhiites for the election dates.

According to the Election Commission, voting is scheduled for February 5, with results expected on February 8. Nominations are open until January 17, and the MCC is now active, guiding the campaign landscape. The updated voter registry shows a 1.09% increase, tallying 1,55,24,858 registered voters. As AAP holds a legislative advantage from previous elections, BJP seeks a transformative mandate this cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025