Polarisation in Politics: A Democratic Challenge
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar emphasized the lasting impact of polarisation during election campaigns, urging political parties to avoid crossing lines. He warned of global democratic backsliding and highlighted the gold standard of Indian elections, advocating for responsible campaigning to prevent long-term societal scars.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:30 IST
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar raised alarms on Tuesday about the enduring impact of polarisation during election campaigns, urging political parties to maintain decorum.
Speaking at a press conference announcing Delhi's assembly poll schedule, Kumar cautioned against the usage of concerning terms like 'democratic backsliding' and 'democratic recession.'
Kumar emphasized the need for regulated campaigning, citing the global trend of divisive elections and calling for political responsibility to uphold the gold standard of Indian elections.
