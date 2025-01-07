Polarisation in Politics: A Democratic Challenge

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar raised alarms on Tuesday about the enduring impact of polarisation during election campaigns, urging political parties to maintain decorum.

Speaking at a press conference announcing Delhi's assembly poll schedule, Kumar cautioned against the usage of concerning terms like 'democratic backsliding' and 'democratic recession.'

Kumar emphasized the need for regulated campaigning, citing the global trend of divisive elections and calling for political responsibility to uphold the gold standard of Indian elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)