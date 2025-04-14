Left Menu

Council of Europe Expresses Concerns Over Democratic Backsliding in Turkey

The Council of Europe expressed concerns over human rights violations in Turkey following the detention of President Erdogan’s political rival and numerous protest-related arrests. Secretary General Alain Berset emphasized the need to address global democratic backsliding, reaffirming Turkey's commitment as a founding member to uphold human rights norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 17:31 IST
Council of Europe Expresses Concerns Over Democratic Backsliding in Turkey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Council of Europe, a leading human rights watchdog on the continent, has raised alarms over potential rights violations in Turkey. This concern follows the imprisonment of a chief political rival to President Tayyip Erdogan and arrests stemming from widespread protests.

Alain Berset, the Secretary General, highlighted the global challenge of democratic backsliding, critiquing specifically within the context of Turkey. He noted the organization's lack of a defined stance on the ongoing investigations against many Turkish opposition figures. The jailing of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on corruption charges has sparked significant protest, viewed by many as politicized and undemocratic.

Berset, speaking at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, reiterated Turkey's obligations as a founding member of the Council to respect European human rights conventions, emphasizing freedom of assembly and speech. Such developments have strained Turkey's EU candidacy, with calls for honest dialogue to address these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025