Council of Europe Expresses Concerns Over Democratic Backsliding in Turkey

The Council of Europe, a leading human rights watchdog on the continent, has raised alarms over potential rights violations in Turkey. This concern follows the imprisonment of a chief political rival to President Tayyip Erdogan and arrests stemming from widespread protests.

Alain Berset, the Secretary General, highlighted the global challenge of democratic backsliding, critiquing specifically within the context of Turkey. He noted the organization's lack of a defined stance on the ongoing investigations against many Turkish opposition figures. The jailing of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on corruption charges has sparked significant protest, viewed by many as politicized and undemocratic.

Berset, speaking at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, reiterated Turkey's obligations as a founding member of the Council to respect European human rights conventions, emphasizing freedom of assembly and speech. Such developments have strained Turkey's EU candidacy, with calls for honest dialogue to address these issues.

