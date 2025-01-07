Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Polls Set for February 5 Amidst Snow Delays in J&K

The Chief Election Commissioner announced polling dates for Delhi's 70 assembly seats on February 5, with results on February 8. Bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu follow the same timeline, while snowy conditions delay Jammu and Kashmir's. Nominations close on January 17, with election completion by February 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:09 IST
Polling for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi is set for February 5, with votes being counted on February 8, as announced by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Bypolls will also take place in two assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on the same timeline, although polling in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota will be delayed due to snowy conditions. Nominations must be submitted by January 17, with scrutiny by January 18 and withdrawals permitted until January 20.

The Chief Electoral Officer reported that over 13,000 polling stations will be established for Delhi's 1.55 crore voters, including first-time and centenarian voters. The entire election process is expected to conclude by February 10. Snow delays bypolls for two seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while pending election petitions in West Bengal and Gujarat hold off others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

