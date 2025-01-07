Pressure Mounts on Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde Amid Murder Controversy

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde is facing increasing pressure to step down amid a controversy surrounding the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Munde, staying firm, declared he has not resigned from his cabinet position.

Leading opposition figures such as NCP's Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut criticized Munde's presence in the state cabinet. Sule called for his resignation on moral grounds, while Raut questioned the support Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has extended to Munde.

The situation escalated following the surrender of Munde's aide, Walmik Karad, to the Crime Investigation Department. Karad is embroiled in an extortion case linked to Deshmukh's murder, adding further fuel to the demands for the minister's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)