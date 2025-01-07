Legacy of a Nationalist: Jean-Marie Le Pen's Political Footprint

Jean-Marie Le Pen, a staunch nationalist and the architect behind France's far-right National Front, has passed away at the age of 96, as reported by French media on Tuesday. Le Pen left a significant mark on the French political scene when he made a surprising breakthrough in the 2002 presidential election, reaching the run-off against Jacques Chirac. His campaign was marked by a potent mix of populism and charisma that captivated a segment of the French electorate.

Following his tenure, Le Pen was succeeded by his daughter, Marine Le Pen, who has notably contested the French presidency three times. Under her leadership, the party, rebranded as the National Rally, has cemented its position as a major force within France's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)