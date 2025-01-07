Left Menu

Mayawati Urges Free Elections Amid Concerns of Poll Misuse

BSP chief Mayawati expressed hope that the Election Commission would ensure Delhi Assembly polls remain free from government misuse and communal propaganda. She encouraged voters to support BSP candidates, highlighting the importance of free and fair elections in democracy. Polling is set for February 5, with results on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-01-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 18:20 IST
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, BSP leader Mayawati conveyed optimism that the Election Commission would uphold the integrity of the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls by preventing the misuse of government resources and avoiding divisive strategies.

The election for Delhi's 70-member assembly will occur on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8, as announced by Chief Election Commissioner Kumar.

Mayawati encouraged voters to make informed choices, emphasizing the BSP's commitment to ethics and public welfare, while calling for vigilance against divisive campaign tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

