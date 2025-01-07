Trump Jr.'s Greenland Visit Fuels Speculation

Donald Trump Jr. touched down in Nuuk, Greenland's capital, on Tuesday, reigniting speculation about potential American interests in the resource-rich Arctic island. This comes after his father, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, publicly renewed interest in Greenland.

Arriving via private jet, Trump Jr. dismissed the rumors, stating on his podcast that he was visiting Greenland as a tourist and not to negotiate its acquisition. President-elect Trump had previously pointed out Greenland's strategic importance on his social media platform, Truth Social, advocating for its potential inclusion in the U.S.

Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede, however, emphasized the island is not for sale and reiterated Greenland's push for independence from Denmark. The visit has only added to the ongoing debate surrounding Greenland's future governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)