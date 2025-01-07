Left Menu

Turkey's Diplomatic Dance: Ensuring Stability Amidst Syrian Reformation

Turkey is actively working to prevent instability in Syria following recent transformations. President Erdogan discussed regional stability with Masrour Barzani, emphasizing the absence of PKK in Syria's future. Turkey seeks the dissolution of the YPG, associated with PKK, amidst concerns over regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 07-01-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey is taking proactive steps to prevent new instabilities in the region arising from Syria's recent transformations, President Tayyip Erdogan informed his Iraqi Kurdish counterpart, Masrour Barzani, during a meeting in Ankara.

Erdogan underscored Turkey's stance that the PKK and its extensions have no place in Syria's future, following a recent rebellion that saw the ousting of former president Bashar al-Assad. The meeting also centered on maintaining Iraq's stability and security in light of the Syrian developments.

Turkey's call for the disbandment of the YPG militia in northeast Syria remains strong. The YPG, linked with PKK and a part of the U.S.-allied Syrian Democratic Forces, played a significant role against ISIS but is seen by Turkey as a threat to regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

