First Flight to New Syria: A Glimpse of Change

The first worldwide commercial flight since Bashar Assad's fall landed in Damascus, marking potential revival in Syria. Foreign countries are reestablishing ties with Syria's new Islamist-led government, addressing issues like reconstruction and tackling illicit trades. Syrian-Jordanian collaboration includes energy, security, and trade cooperation initiatives.

First Flight to New Syria: A Glimpse of Change
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a landmark development, the first international commercial flight since the ousting of Syrian President Bashar Assad made its way safely to Damascus on Tuesday, signaling a potential revival of Syria's global ties. The Qatar Airways flight was welcomed by a crowd of eager relatives and friends at Damascus International Airport.

In parallel, Jordan's Petra news agency reported that a Royal Jordanian Airlines test flight to Damascus aimed to evaluate the airport's technical state, paving the path for the resumption of regular flights. Leading the initiative, Capt Haitham Misto and a team of specialists assessed the conditions firsthand.

Syria's new de facto authorities, the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, have sparked renewed diplomatic interest from nations that severed relations in the past. Syria's new foreign minister has orchestrated visits to pivotal Gulf states, fostering partnerships crucial for rebuilding the war-torn nation's infrastructure and economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

