Congress Gears Up for Delhi Elections: Dikshit's Challenge

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit asserts the party’s readiness for Delhi's February 5 assembly elections. Facing rivals AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and BJP's Parvesh Verma, Dikshit highlights voter outreach and concerns over EVMs. The Model Code of Conduct is now in effect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 19:59 IST
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit expressed the party's preparedness for the forthcoming assembly elections in the national capital on February 5, emphasizing its election strategy and vision for Delhi.

Dikshit, challenging AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and BJP's Parvesh Verma, stressed outreach efforts like door-to-door campaigns. He acknowledged public enthusiasm despite the lack of current MLAs and MPs.

Highlighting concerns over electronic voting machines, Dikshit called for the Election Commission to address public skepticism, urging clarity amid persistent doubts. As the campaign intensifies, the Model Code of Conduct is now in effect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

