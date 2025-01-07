Left Menu

Delhi Polls: Battle Lines Drawn as BJP Aims to Oust AAP

With the announcement of Delhi Assembly election dates, political tensions intensify. BJP candidates Satish Upadhyay and Pradeep Bhandari target AAP with corruption allegations, while AAP focuses on its achievements. The elections, slated for February 5, promise a face-off between established powerhouses in a bid for the capital's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 22:30 IST
BJP candidate from Malviya Nagar, Satish Upadhyay (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Election Commission of India announced February 5 as the voting date for the Delhi Assembly elections, political factions intensified their campaigns. Satish Upadhyay, the BJP candidate from Malviya Nagar, expressed gratitude towards the Commission and stated that Delhi's residents are eager to displace the "corrupt" AAP government.

BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused the current state government of a lack of development and governance failures, asserting that voters are ready to back Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. The BJP openly criticized AAP for alleged corruption and pollution issues in Delhi, claiming the electorate would favor their welfare schemes.

Meanwhile, AAP, led by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, expressed confidence in retaining power, focusing on their achievements in education and health sectors. With the Model Code of Conduct now in place, the stage is set for a highly anticipated electoral battle. The BJP challenges have also extended to targeting key seats, where new candidates aim to depose AAP strongholds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

