Tensions Rise Over Land Dispute Ahead of Maha Kumbh Festival

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj has strongly criticized Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, president of the All India Muslim Jammat (AIMJ), over his recent remarks on the Maha Kumbh festival. Maharaj asserted that these comments are baseless and stem from frustration over the world's largest festival, expecting 40-50 crore visitors in Prayagraj.

In a controversial post on X, Maulana Barelvi claimed that the event's preparations are on Waqf land, totaling 54 bighas. He suggested that while Muslims have shown tolerance by not objecting, Hindu organizations have been narrow-minded by restricting Muslim entry, urging for broader-mindedness akin to the Muslim community.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh entered the fray, accusing certain extremist Muslims of seeking to disrupt the peace. He questioned the existence of Waqf before the Maha Kumbh, emphasizing that the festival predates the advent of Islam. Meanwhile, authorities are focused on managing the expected large turnout to ensure safety and prevent incidents from January 13 to February 26.

