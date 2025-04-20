Rent Collector Racket Unveiled: Fake Trustees Exploit Ahmedabad Waqf Lands
Five individuals in Ahmedabad were arrested for illegally collecting rents from properties on Waqf Board lands by posing as trustees. They constructed 100 properties on land from two trusts, collecting rents unlawfully for 17 years. Their fraudulent actions were discovered, and they are now facing charges.
In a shocking revelation, five individuals were arrested for posing as trustees and illegally collecting rent from properties built on land owned by two Ahmedabad trusts registered under the state Waqf Board, as confirmed by police on Sunday.
The fraudulent activities involved collecting rent for nearly 100 houses and shops over a span of 17 years, exploiting properties belonging to the Kaanchni Masjid and Shah Bada Kasam Trusts. An FIR for cheating and forging documents has been registered, according to DCP Bharat Rathod.
Investigations revealed illegal construction on 5,000 square meters of trust land. The accused, including repeat offender Salim Khan Pathan, retained rental income and claimed ownership of charity collections, further defrauding the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the Waqf Board.
