Giriraj Singh Criticizes Tejashwi Yadav's Stance on Waqf Amendment Act

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has launched a scathing attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav over his comments regarding the Waqf Amendment Act. Singh warned that the people of Bihar do not wish to see their state become like West Bengal.

Reacting to Yadav's statement that the Waqf Amendment Act would be discarded if RJD wins the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, Singh questioned whether Yadav intends to transform Bihar into Bengal. He referenced the Murshidabad incident in West Bengal, where recent violence erupted over the Waqf Act, and criticized the Trinamool Congress government for failing to address the unrest.

Meanwhile, as the Supreme Court considers a potential interim stay on the controversial act, Tejashwi Yadav met with top Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections set for later this year.

