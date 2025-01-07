Left Menu

Hungary's Political Scandal: U.S. Sanctions Stir Corruption Allegations

The United States has imposed sanctions on Hungary's cabinet office head, Antal Rogan, citing corruption allegations. This move is seen in the context of strained U.S.-Hungary relations, partly due to Hungary's close ties with Russia despite the war in Ukraine. Hungary plans to challenge these sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 23:25 IST
Hungary's Political Scandal: U.S. Sanctions Stir Corruption Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has levied sanctions against Antal Rogan, a key figure in the Hungarian government, accusing him of leveraging his position to reap financial rewards. Rogan, a longtime ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, oversees the secret services and is integral to Orban's political machinery.

These sanctions mark another phase in the increasingly tense relations between Budapest and Washington under U.S. President Joe Biden, as Hungary maintains a diplomatic rapport with Moscow amidst the conflict in Ukraine. Hungary has dismissed these sanctions as futile, labeling them an act of 'petty revenge' by an outgoing U.S. administration.

In response to the U.S. actions, Hungary has indicated intentions to contest the sanctions legally once President-elect Donald Trump assumes office. This development follows previous U.S. sanctions aimed at other government officials in the region, further highlighting ongoing concerns over corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025