Hungary's Political Scandal: U.S. Sanctions Stir Corruption Allegations
The United States has imposed sanctions on Hungary's cabinet office head, Antal Rogan, citing corruption allegations. This move is seen in the context of strained U.S.-Hungary relations, partly due to Hungary's close ties with Russia despite the war in Ukraine. Hungary plans to challenge these sanctions.
The United States has levied sanctions against Antal Rogan, a key figure in the Hungarian government, accusing him of leveraging his position to reap financial rewards. Rogan, a longtime ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, oversees the secret services and is integral to Orban's political machinery.
These sanctions mark another phase in the increasingly tense relations between Budapest and Washington under U.S. President Joe Biden, as Hungary maintains a diplomatic rapport with Moscow amidst the conflict in Ukraine. Hungary has dismissed these sanctions as futile, labeling them an act of 'petty revenge' by an outgoing U.S. administration.
In response to the U.S. actions, Hungary has indicated intentions to contest the sanctions legally once President-elect Donald Trump assumes office. This development follows previous U.S. sanctions aimed at other government officials in the region, further highlighting ongoing concerns over corruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. sanctions
- Hungary
- Antal Rogan
- corruption
- Orban
- Trump
- presidency
- secrecy
- allegations
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Trump says he'll seek the death penalty for 'rapists, murderers, and monsters'
Trump says he will seek the death penalty for 'rapists, murderers, and monsters'
Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express derails at Kim station near Surat in Gujarat, no one injured: railway officials.
SA Launches Cost of Capital Commission to Tackle Inequality Under G20 Presidency
Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of federal death row