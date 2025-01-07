Hungary's Political Scandal: U.S. Sanctions Stir Corruption Allegations

The United States has levied sanctions against Antal Rogan, a key figure in the Hungarian government, accusing him of leveraging his position to reap financial rewards. Rogan, a longtime ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, oversees the secret services and is integral to Orban's political machinery.

These sanctions mark another phase in the increasingly tense relations between Budapest and Washington under U.S. President Joe Biden, as Hungary maintains a diplomatic rapport with Moscow amidst the conflict in Ukraine. Hungary has dismissed these sanctions as futile, labeling them an act of 'petty revenge' by an outgoing U.S. administration.

In response to the U.S. actions, Hungary has indicated intentions to contest the sanctions legally once President-elect Donald Trump assumes office. This development follows previous U.S. sanctions aimed at other government officials in the region, further highlighting ongoing concerns over corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)