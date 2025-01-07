Left Menu

Hopeful Breakthrough in Middle East Hostage Negotiations

President-elect Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, expressed optimism about negotiations to free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Talks have been taking place in Doha with mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. With the inaugural approaching, significant progress is reported, though the situation remains tense.

Updated: 07-01-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 23:43 IST
In a development reported this Tuesday, Steve Witkoff, the Middle East envoy under President-elect Donald Trump, conveyed optimism regarding hostage negotiations with Hamas in Gaza. Witkoff hinted at potential breakthroughs expected as Trump's inauguration approaches.

Talks are being facilitated in Doha, Qatar's capital, where members from Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. are mediating the intricate negotiations. Initiated after Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel, these discussions aim to secure the release of hostages, a diplomatic effort closely monitored ahead of the new administration's start.

Donald Trump emphasized the urgency of these talks, warning that failure to release hostages could plunge the Middle East into further turmoil. As Israel continues its military campaign against Hamas, the humanitarian toll continues to rise, underscoring the critical nature of these discussions and the delicate political climate surrounding them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

