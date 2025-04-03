Left Menu

Qatargate: The Scandal Connecting Netanyahu's Inner Circle to Qatar

A new scandal involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has emerged. Close associates of Netanyahu are accused of receiving money from Qatar to improve its image in Israel, raising concerns over foreign influence. Netanyahu denies involvement, but this case adds to his existing legal troubles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dusseldorf | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:21 IST
Qatargate: The Scandal Connecting Netanyahu's Inner Circle to Qatar
Benjamin Netanyahu Image Credit: Wikipedia

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is embroiled in yet another controversy after two of his close associates were arrested over allegations of accepting funds from Qatar. The funds were allegedly used to enhance Qatar's image in Israel, a move that has stirred significant political and public interest.

This scandal, dubbed 'Qatargate,' centers on accusations against Netanyahu's advisers, Jonatan Urich and Eli Feldstein, who are accused of orchestrating a public relations campaign favorable to Qatar. The Arab state has been suspected of supporting Hamas, complicating its diplomatic ties with Israel.

While Netanyahu has not been named a suspect, he faces public and political pressure amid a long-standing corruption trial. Critics argue that this case exemplifies potential foreign influence within the highest levels of Israeli power, prompting concern over national security implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025