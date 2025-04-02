Widespread Dissent in Gaza: Unprecedented Protests Against Hamas and the Impact of Israeli Offensive

In an unprecedented display of public dissent last week, thousands of Palestinians took to the streets in the Gaza Strip, protesting against Hamas amidst ongoing warfare with Israel. The protests marked a significant show of anger towards the militant group since its attack on Israel ignited the conflict.

Protesters expressed their desperation and discontent with the new wave of war and displacement following the collapse of a ceasefire agreement with Israel. While there was condemnation directed at Hamas, frustration was also targeted at Israel and other international stakeholders over their plight.

Despite the rare public criticism, gauging the exact support for Hamas remains challenging. Wartime polling difficulties and societal pressures complicate the picture, painting a nuanced portrait of the region's volatile political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)