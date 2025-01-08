Left Menu

Canadian Minister Rebukes Trump’s Economic Threats

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly protested against statements by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump regarding the use of economic force against Canada. Joly emphasized that such comments demonstrate a misunderstanding of Canada's strengths and vowed that Canada will not yield to threats.

In a stern rebuke, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly expressed strong opposition to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's recent statements on potentially employing economic force against Canada.

Joly, using the X social media platform, criticized Trump's comments, highlighting a perceived ignorance about Canada's strengths.

She assured that Canada would stand firm and not be intimidated by threats from the emerging U.S. administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

