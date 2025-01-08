Senate Gears Up for Crucial Confirmation Hearings
The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee is set to hold confirmation hearings for President-elect Trump's nominees for key diplomatic positions. Senator Marco Rubio is expected to be confirmed as Secretary of State on Jan. 15. The hearing for Representative Elisa Stefanik's U.N. ambassador role has not been scheduled.
Rubio, a prominent Republican and senior member of the foreign relations panel, is widely anticipated to be confirmed by the Republican-majority Senate.
Meanwhile, the schedule for the hearing of Republican U.S. Representative Elisa Stefanik, nominated to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, remains undecided, according to a committee spokesperson.
