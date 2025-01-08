Left Menu

Senate Gears Up for Crucial Confirmation Hearings

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee is set to hold confirmation hearings for President-elect Trump's nominees for key diplomatic positions. Senator Marco Rubio is expected to be confirmed as Secretary of State on Jan. 15. The hearing for Representative Elisa Stefanik's U.N. ambassador role has not been scheduled.

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee is preparing for an important round of confirmation hearings next week. President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of State, Senator Marco Rubio, will face the committee on January 15.

Rubio, a prominent Republican and senior member of the foreign relations panel, is widely anticipated to be confirmed by the Republican-majority Senate.

Meanwhile, the schedule for the hearing of Republican U.S. Representative Elisa Stefanik, nominated to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, remains undecided, according to a committee spokesperson.

