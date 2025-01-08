Senate Gears Up for Crucial Confirmation Hearings

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee is preparing for an important round of confirmation hearings next week. President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of State, Senator Marco Rubio, will face the committee on January 15.

Rubio, a prominent Republican and senior member of the foreign relations panel, is widely anticipated to be confirmed by the Republican-majority Senate.

Meanwhile, the schedule for the hearing of Republican U.S. Representative Elisa Stefanik, nominated to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, remains undecided, according to a committee spokesperson.

