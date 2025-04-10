U.S. Ambassador Brink Steps Down: Implications for U.S.-Ukraine Relations

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has announced her resignation, adding a layer of uncertainty to U.S.-Ukraine relations. The State Department confirmed her decision, which follows a tenure marked by the tumultuous war in Ukraine.

Initially appointed by former President Joe Biden, Brink has served since May 2022 and leaves amidst unresolved diplomatic issues between Kyiv and Moscow. Her exit aligns with other high-profile departures from the State Department under President Donald Trump.

While her successor is not yet confirmed, Chris Smith, the deputy assistant secretary for Eastern Europe, is a likely candidate. Brink's departure also draws attention to the U.S.'s ongoing diplomatic strategies with Ukraine, particularly in the wake of criticized responses to Russian military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)