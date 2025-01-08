Farewell to a Statesman: Jimmy Carter's Final Journey

In a solemn procession, the remains of former President Jimmy Carter arrived at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, set to lie in state before Thursday's funeral. His flag-draped casket was transported via a horse-drawn caisson, recalling Carter's walk along Pennsylvania Avenue during his 1977 inauguration.

For three days, the 39th president's body will be honored in the Rotunda, where members of Congress, the Supreme Court, and the public will pay their respects. His service will take place at the Washington National Cathedral, with top officials expected to attend, marking a poignant intersection of past and present leadership.

Carter, who overcame post-presidency challenges to become a respected humanitarian and Nobel laureate, deceased at age 100. The proceedings occur amid heightened security as preparations continue for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, reflecting a unique moment in political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)