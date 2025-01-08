AAP Leaders in Controversy Over 'Sheesh Mahal' Tour
AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj attempted to enter former CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence to counter criticisms. BJP accused them of inappropriate behavior, highlighting allegations of extravagance and corruption tied to the 'Sheesh Mahal'. Delhi's public feels deceived, potentially influencing upcoming elections.
AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj stirred controversy by attempting to lead media into former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Delhi.
The move, condemned by BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, was labeled as irresponsible and indicative of political unrest in the capital.
A significant point of contention is Kejriwal's alleged 'Sheesh Mahal', which Trivedi claims is a monument of extravagance built with public money, symbolizing rampant corruption in the AAP government.
