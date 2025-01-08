Austria's Political Shift: Schallenberg Steps In

Alexander Schallenberg, Austria's Foreign Minister, will take on the interim leadership role in the country as the far-right Freedom Party endeavors to establish a new coalition government. The announcement came from the office of President Alexander Van der Bellen earlier this week.

This appointment follows the resignation of former Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who announced his plans to step down after failing to form a coalition without the controversial Freedom Party. Schallenberg, 55, will take over the responsibilities as acting leader this Friday. This marks his second brief encounter as Austria's chancellor; he served in the capacity for less than two months in 2021 after Sebastian Kurz stepped down.

The Freedom Party, known for its anti-immigration and euroskeptic stance, won the September election but faced exclusion attempts initially. However, the conservative Austrian People's Party has changed its stance and is now open to discussions with the Freedom Party, led by Herbert Kickl, who has been given the mandate to form Austria's first far-right-led government since WWII.

